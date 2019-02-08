CENTER CITY, Minn. — A snowmobiler has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for crashing into an 8-year-old boy on Chisago Lake and killing him.
Forty-six-year-old Eric Coleman, of Chisago City, was sentenced Thursday for driving the snowmobile that fatally struck second-grader Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. in January 2018. The boy's father, Alan Geisenkoetter Sr., was injured. The family was going ice-fishing when the boy was struck.
KSTP-TV reports the court heard from nearly a dozen members of the boy's family. Alan Jr.'s mother, Ellie Geisenkoetter, said the crash "has caused a pain that can't be described in words."
A jury in December convicted Coleman of third-degree murder, drunken driving, criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.
Coleman apologized in court to the Geisenkoetter family. Defense attorneys had sought a five-year sentence.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.