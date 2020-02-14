TOWER, Minn. — A snowmobiler has died in a crash in St. Louis County, according to sheriff's officials.
Authorities said 51-year-old Daniel Cottew was on the Arrowhead trail near Tower Thursday when he veered off the trail and hit a tree.
Cottew was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts by first responders from Tower, Vermilion Lake, St. Louis County and the U.S. Forest Service.
