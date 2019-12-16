MONTGOMERY, Minn. — A snowmobiler has died in a collision with a pickup truck in Le Sueur County, according to sheriff's officials.
The crash happened in Montgomery Township Saturday afternoon. The victim is identified as 55-year-old Larry Gene Haynes, of Montgomery.
The sheriff's office says it appears Haynes was unable to stop before crossing a road and collided with the pickup. Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
AG's suit accuses ex-Ramsey County official of mismanaging charity funds
The lawsuit accuses Blake Huffman of "abandoning" the charity, Journey Home Minnesota, and "exposing its charitable assets to waste and impairment."
Minneapolis
More detaile emerge in fatal shooting by Mpls. police outside home
The identities of the man who was killed and the officers involved hadn't been released.
Duluth
Minn. board sets up pardon in case that sparked 1920 lynching
The move could mark the first posthumous pardon in state history, related to a case that sparked the deaths of three men in Duluth.
Minneapolis
From ovens to cheese pumps to purple glasses, U.S. Bank Stadium selling off surplus kitchen wares and equipment
Still Christmas shopping? Perhaps you can find that special something among the castoffs from U.S. Bank Stadium, which go on auction online Tuesday.
Duluth
Duluth City Council approves conversion therapy ban
The ordinance makes Duluth the second Minnesota city to prohibit the practice.