MONTGOMERY, Minn. — A snowmobiler has died in a collision with a pickup truck in Le Sueur County, according to sheriff's officials.

The crash happened in Montgomery Township Saturday afternoon. The victim is identified as 55-year-old Larry Gene Haynes, of Montgomery.

The sheriff's office says it appears Haynes was unable to stop before crossing a road and collided with the pickup. Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.