SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say a central Utah man is dead after an avalanche buried him while he was snowmobiling about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Salt Lake City.
Summit County Sheriff's officials say the slide triggered Saturday afternoon near Coalville trapped the man in deep snow.
The Deseret News reports that two fellow riders were able to dig the victim out after about half an hour. They administered lifesaving efforts for more than 40 minutes until emergency personnel arrived.
A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter rushed the 49-year-old man to a hospital, but he was declared dead.
His name was being withheld until family members are notified.
