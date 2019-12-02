A snowmobiler from the Twin Cities crashed into a tree north of Brainerd after dark over the weekend and was killed, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in Pequot Lakes on the Paul Bunyan Trail just north of Olson Road, police said.

The victim was identified as Andrew Novak, 38, of Prior Lake.

According to police:

Novak and another man were riding their snowmobiles together on the trail at the time of the crash. The other snowmobiler called 911 to report the wreck and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Emergency responders arrived and continued lifesaving efforts, but they soon declared Novak dead at the scene.