TOWN OF LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. — Authorities in northern Wisconsin say a snowmobiler has died in a crash.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call about the crash in the Town of Lake Tomahawk on Saturday night. Authorities say the snowmobile left the trail and struck some trees.
The driver of the snowmobile died at the scene. The name of the victim was not immediately released.
