TOWN OF SEYMOUR, Wis. — A freshman at Seymour High School has died in a snowmobile crash in Outagamie County.
The 15-year-old boy died Wednesday morning when he missed a stop sign on the Oneida trail system and was struck by an SUV on County Road VV, according to sheriff's officials.
WLUK-TV reports the teen from Black Creek was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old woman and two children in the vehicle were not injured.
Seymour School District Superintendent Laurie Asher said counselors will be available at all schools in the coming days and weeks to support students, staff and community members.
