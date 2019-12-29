Snowier Monday - Calmer Weather To Start 2020

Winter Storm Continues

The winter storm impacting the upper Midwest continued to bring snow and strong winds with it as we went through the last Sunday of 2019. While it was a quieter weather day in the Twin Cities, areas along the North Shore from Duluth to Grand Marais dealt with lakeshore flooding. The Duluth airport saw a peak wind gust of 63 mph at 6:51 AM, with Grand Marais reporting a wind gust of 51 mph at 7:30 AM.

Meanwhile, this winter storm has shut down roads across portions of the Dakotas, including sections of I-90, I-29, and I-94, with numerous other roads including in northwestern Minnesota under No Travel Advisories. 21" of snow had been reported as of 4 PM in Ypsilanti, ND.

And the winter storm isn't over yet. More snow will continue to impact the region as we head into Monday, with the precipitation wrapping around into the Twin Cities during the afternoon hours. Snowfall rates at that time could approach 1" per hour, and could heavily impact the evening commute.

Here are additional snowfall totals expected through Tuesday morning. The heaviest will fall along the North Shore, where totals over a half a foot are possible. At least 3-6" of snow is expected to fall across the metro, with the heaviest totals on the northeast/eastern side of town.

Due to the additional snow (and light ice) expected tonight into Monday, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place. In northwestern Minnesota into portions of the Dakotas, Blizzard Warnings continue Sunday Night into Monday due to strong winds reducing visibilities. Below is the text of the Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities:

_______________________________________________

2019 Precipitation Update (Numbers Thorugh Saturday)

We will remember 2019 for many things, but one of the things the record books will remember it for is how wet it was. Areas like the Twin Cities, Rochester, St. Cloud, and Sioux Falls all saw their wettest year on record. In the Twin Cities, we have broken it by at least two inches (with more precipitation to go through Monday). In Rochester, though, they've literally shattered their previous record by 11" through Sunday! All numbers will be finalized Wednesday after we end 2019, so it'll be interesting to see what the new records officially are.

_______________________________________________

Weather For New Year's Celebrations

As we quickly speed toward the new year, the last day of 2019 will feature a mix of sun and clouds across the state. Any remaining snow showers across eastern and northern Minnesota should push out during the morning hours. Highs will range from near 30F in the Twin Cities to the teens in portions of northern and western Minnesota.

If you're out celebrating the beginning of 2020 Tuesday Night, expect mainly clear skies across a good portion of the state, with a few more clouds across northern portions of the state. Temperatures will be in the teens for the most part, including around 18F in the Twin Cities, but some areas to our north toward Hibbing and International Falls could already be in the single digits.

To begin the new year on Wednesday we'll see highs climb back into the 30s in southern Minnesota with a mix of sun and clouds to mainly cloudy skies. A few snow showers will be possible across northern Minnesota mainly as we head toward the overnight hours.

_______________________________________________

Snowier Monday - Calmer Weather To Start 2020

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

The last weekend of 2019 decided to put on a weather show for us, with rain, freezing rain, and sleet all reported at MSP airport. Personally, an umbrella was not what I expected to need while watching fireworks in the middle of winter Saturday Night!

One thing is for certain: this year will stick out in the record books for how wet it was. In the Twin Cities, we have broken the previous wettest year record by at least 2.25 inches. Up in St. Cloud, they finally broke their yearly precipitation record with just days to spare thanks to Saturday's mixed bag of precipitation. Rochester broke their record back in mid-September - and has since obliterated it by 11"!

As the system responsible for this weekend's messy weather lingers across the upper Midwest, precipitation will continue Monday. Precipitation will mainly fall as snow today into tonight with 2-6" by Tuesday morning to shovel and plow across the metro. Calmer weather returns as our calendars turn to 2020 with temperatures in the upper teens expected at midnight Tuesday Night.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Snow showers and breezy. Wake up 31. High 34. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Early AM flakes. Decreasing clouds. Wake up 22. High 26. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: It's 2020! Clouds quickly move back in. Wake up 14. High 33. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. Northern MN snow. Wake up 27. High 36. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light afternoon snowflakes. Wake up 24. High 33. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few snow showers. Wake up 26. High 33. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Afternoon peeks of sun. Wake up 12. High 19. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

December 30th

2005: A large swath of snowfall in the 6 to 8 inch range falls approximately north of a line from Madison to Redwood Falls through Glencoe and Woodbury. Even heavier snowfall occurred west of a Granite Falls to Willmar line, where reports of between 8 and 11 inches were recorded. In Willmar, several vehicles were reported stuck in ditches. A semi-truck also rolled onto its side.

1996: 6 to 7 inches of snow falls in Willmar. The new snowfall, in addition to previous heavy snowfall, caused a portion of the historical society's roof to collapse.

1980: A 'heat wave' develops across Minnesota. Redwood Falls hits 51.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

December 30th

Average High: 24F (Record: 51F set in 2004)

Average Low: 9F (Record: -20F set in 1973)

Average Precipitation: 0.04" (Record: 0.39" set in 1884)

Average Snowfall: 0.3" (Record: 4.0" set in 1906)

Record Snow Depth: 19" in 1969

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 30th

Sunrise: 7:51 AM

Sunset: 4:40 PM

*Length Of Day: 8 hours, 49 minutes and 9 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~0 minutes and 34 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 9 Hours Of Daylight? January 10th (9 hours, 1 minute, and 13 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 6th (7:51 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5 PM: January 18th (5:01 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Snow will continue to fall across much of the state Monday, at times mixing with some drizzle or light rain in portions of southern Minnesota. Highs will range from the 30s in portions of eastern and southern Minnesota to only around 20F in northwestern portions of the state.

These highs will be above average across the state Monday, ranging from around average in western Minnesota to 10-15F degrees above average in places like Duluth, the Twin Cities, and Rochester. The average high in the Twin Cities for December 30th is 24F.

Here's a breakdown of the day in the Twin Cities. We'll see mainly snow, but a few raindrops could mix in during the morning and midday hours. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the low to mid-30s, but with strong northwest winds, it'll feel more like 20F by the evening commute.

Strong winds across the state will likely cause some blowing snow issues Monday, reducing visibilities at times. It will also help to usher in cooler air.

Highs will be in the 20s behind the system to end 2019 on Tuesday before popping back into the 30s to begin 2020, where they will stay through the end of the workweek.

We do see highs in the 30s as well on Saturday but models are indicating a cooler stretch of weather for the second half of next weekend into the first full week of 2020.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a major winter storm will continue to impact portions of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest with heavy snow and even some rain in locations. A second low will form off the Northeast coast, bringing portions of the Northeast heavy rain, ice, and snow. Some rain and mountain snow will impact southern California.

Through Tuesday, areas near the Great Lakes and in portions of New England could see over a foot of snow as we start to close out 2019. Heavy rain of at least 1-2" will be possible from the Ohio Valley toward the ArkLaMiss. Rainfall tallies of those amounts will also be possible from New York City to Boston.

Ice will also be a concern early in the week across portions of New England, with the potential of over a quarter inch in some locations.

_______________________________________________

iPhone 11 Pro’s Night mode beautifully captures this Russian city’s 40 days of darkness

More from BGR: "For a little more than a month every year, Murmansk’s hardy residents deal with what it means to live in a city where the sun doesn’t shine for days on end. For some 40 days, in fact, there is no sunrise in this cold port city often blanketed by snow — where summer only lasts a week or two at most, the northern lights sparkle in all their glory, and the city deals with constant, beautiful darkness. The weather is so peculiar here that days can start with a wintery chill and end with a spring-like blast of sun (yes, there are “polar days” here too, periods when the days never change to night). Those long nights are an uncommon wonder to see — especially if you’re a photographer like Amos Chapple, who took along his iPhone 11 Pro to see what kind of images he could capture depicting life in a place where the sun doesn’t shine."

Is Betelgeuse, one of the sky’s brightest stars, on the brink of a supernova?

More from the Washington Post: "One of the sky’s brightest lights is losing its shine. Since the start of December, the star Betelgeuse — the gleaming right shoulder of the constellation Orion — has been rapidly growing dim. Just 650 light-years from Earth, it’s usually the ninth most luminous star in the sky. Right now, it wouldn’t even break the top 20. Betelgeuse is a “variable” star, known for wild fluctuations in its brightness, but scientists have never recorded it changing quite so fast. Such strange behavior from a beloved star has them wondering: Is this a sign that Betelgeuse is about to explode?"

Shipping costs likely to rise as new clean-air rules kick in for vessels on January 1

More from Marketplace: "Within days, new shipping emissions rules from a United Nations agency will kick in, requiring vessels around the world to cut sulfur pollution by 85%. Most analysts agree the regulation will result in higher shipping costs for consumers. Shipping companies have several choices to comply: to purchase expensive onboard equipment to reduce emissions; to burn natural gas; or to purchase cleaner, pricier fuel. Research suggests most of the industry will choose the latter option."

_______________________________________________ Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)! - D.J. Kayser