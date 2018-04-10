A 20-year-old snowboarder failed to finish a run on a hill at Spirit Mountain Recreation Area in Duluth and died, the area's executive director said Tuesday.

The man was on one of the area's more challenging hills early Sunday afternoon with friends, said Executive Director Brandy Ream.

When the man didn't make it to the bottom, his friends waiting at the end of the run went to look for him and found him on the ground near the bottom, Ream said.

Spirit Mountain's ski patrol began giving medical attention to the man, who was taken by ambulance to a Duluth Hospital, where he died later Sunday, she said. Autopsy results in the Twin Cities are pending.

Ream said the man was not from the Duluth area. Authorities have yet to release his identity.

The group was snowboarding in Big Air Terrain Park, Spirit Mountain's most challenging area for snowboarders. It makes a vertical drop of nearly 100 feet and measures roughly 450 feet in length.