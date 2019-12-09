Snow To Muck Up The Monday Morning Commute



NAM forecast radar loop from 6 PM Sunday to Noon Monday. WeatherBell.

As an area of low pressure passes south of Minnesota Sunday Night into Monday, a band of snow is expected to move across the region. Snow will start Sunday Night across northern and western Minnesota, working its way east overnight toward the Twin Cities by the Monday morning commute. Most of the snow across the state is expected to end by Noon Monday.

A majority of the snow (2-3") that the Twin Cities is expected to receive will fall right around the morning commute, which will greatly impact travel across the region. Make sure to plan extra time Monday morning as I would expect slow traffic and numerous accidents across the metro.

Across the metro, a total of 2-5" of snow is expected to fall, with the heaviest amounts on the north side and lesser totals as you head south. A band of 6"+ is expected to fall to our north in areas like Fargo, Brainerd, and Duluth.

Due to the expected heavier amounts of snow across central and northern Minnesota, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for this storm. Winter Weather Advisories surround the warnings in northern and central Minnesota and include the Twin Cities metro. Here is the text of the advisory in place for portions of the metro:

_______________________________________________

Snow Season So Far

And what we really need is more snow, right? At least that's what they're saying up in Duluth, which has already received 35.8" of snow so far - 15.9" above average and sitting at the seventh snowiest start to the snow season. In the Twin Cities, the 15.9" so far is 3.1" above average and good enough for the 21st snowiest start.

_______________________________________________

Cold Weather Ahead

Behind the snow that we see on Monday, the coldest Arctic Blast of the season so far will move into the Upper Midwest. Highs on Monday in the Twin Cities will be set early in the day, with temperatures falling into the teens around the Noon hour and continuing to drop from there. Meanwhile, the cold air will have already settled into northwestern Minnesota, where highs will struggle to be above zero.

Tuesday morning should be our first subzero morning of the winter in the Twin Cities, with the temperature expected to make it just below that 0F mark. For those trivia buffs out there, using the whole MSP record the average first subzero day in winter occurs on December 10th, so we would be right on the money with this cold blast of air (the 1981-2010 average is December 11th). Areas of northern Minnesota - particularly in the Arrowhead and in northwestern Minnesota as far south as Alexandria, Staples, and Pine River - will see lows bottom out in the teens below zero. Once the wind is factored in, however, it'll feel like the teens below zero in the Twin Cities and the -20s up north.

Hello, winter. Highs on Tuesday will be in the single digits above zero across portions of southern and eastern Minnesota, stretching up along the North Shore. Elsewhere across central and northern Minnesota, finding a high that is above zero will likely be hard with the mid-single digits below zero expected in northwestern portions of the state.

Tuesday Night will be the coldest night across the entire state of this Arctic Blast, with most areas dropping into at least the teens below zero for lows. A few -20s will be possible across central and northern Minnesota, with a low of -23F possible up in Fosston. In the Twin Cities, lows will be in the low-to-mid teens below zero and could approach the record low for Wednesday of -14F in 1972. Other record lows for climate sites across the state Wednesday morning appear to be safe at the moment. Those record lows are:

Duluth: -27F in 1977

International Falls: -30F in 1977

Rochester: -22F in 1934

St. Cloud: -23F in 1936

Brainerd: -32F in 1977

Hibbing: -28F in 1977

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the stretch in the Twin Cities, with highs struggling to make it above zero. The last time MSP saw a high of 0F or colder was back on March 3rd and at the end of January we saw three consecutive days with highs below zero. Many areas of central and northern Minnesota will see a high at or below zero. While no record cold highs are currently expected on Wednesday, here are those records for NWS climate locations:

Duluth: -11F in 1995

International Falls: -18F in 1995

Twin Cities: -3F in 1995

Rochester: -2F in 1995

St. Cloud: -7F in 1995

Brainerd: -11F in 1995

Hibbing: -14F in 1995

There will be one more really cold night Wednesday Night across the state, with teens below zero in northern Minnesota and MSP dropping into the low-to-mid single digits below zero. The Thursday morning low at MSP will likely be set around midnight, as temperatures will slowly start to climb during the second half of the night. Some areas in far southern Minnesota could see lows that stay at or above zero, though - an improvement!

_______________________________________________

Morning Snow - Bitterly Cold Tuesday & Wednesday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Skiers and snowboarders are rejoicing as it's been a snowy start to winter. Through Saturday, MSP had picked up 15.9" of snow, the 21st snowiest start to the season. Meanwhile, Duluth has seen 35.8" - their seventh snowiest start.

Speaking of snow, I hope you are giving yourself some extra time this morning as snow will impact the commute. Overall totals in the metro of 2-5" are expected through midday, with 6"+ of snow possible from Moorhead to Brainerd, Duluth, and Hinckley.

Behind the snow comes the coldest air of the season so far. We'll see tumbling temps today, with lows just below zero Tuesday morning. This cold blast is right on schedule as our average first subzero low at MSP is December 10th. While highs in the Twin Cities Tuesday and Wednesday look to make it above zero, Wednesday has the potential to cut it close. We could also see a record low Wednesday morning at MSP - the current record is -14F in 1972.

Highs will rebound into the 20s and 30s Thursday through the weekend with a few light snow chances.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Morning snow. Falling temps. Wake up 19. High 26. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Passing clouds. Feels like -10F throughout the day. Wake up -2. High 5. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cold sunshine. AM feels like -20F. Wake up -12. High 2. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: A few AM flurries. Warming up. Morning low -3. High 23. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Late night snow. Wake up 17. High 31. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Some light snow, otherwise cloudy. Wake up 19. High 26. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds fade to sunny skies. Wake up 8. High 21. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

December 9th

2003: Significant snow with amounts between 6 to 10 inches falls from southwest Minnesota across the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and into west-central Wisconsin. Winds across the area were 25 to 30 mph, with blowing and drifting snow in open areas. Although some parts of far south-central Minnesota only picked up 4 to 6 inches, winds in this area were a little stronger, creating near-blizzard conditions. The greatest snowfall totals occurred in the Twin Cities metro, where Chaska, Chanhassen and New Hope all picked up 11 inches. Ten inches were recorded at Lamberton, Springfield, and Gaylord. There was a sharp cutoff on the northern edge of the snow; Lamberton in southernmost Redwood County tallied 10 inches, while 25 miles to the north at Belview in far northern Redwood County, only 2 inches was recorded. Rockford, straddling the Hennepin/Wright County line, received 6 inches, whereas Buffalo, 10 miles to the northwest in central Wright County, only received 1 inch.

1995: The passage of a strong low-pressure system on the 8th leads to wind chill readings of 50 to 75 below as strong northwest winds of 25 to 40 mph ushered significantly colder air across the region. The dangerously cold wind chill readings persisted through the morning of the 9th.

1961: A snowstorm hits central Minnesota. Mora gets about a foot.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

December 9th

Average High: 29F (Record: 58F set in 1939)

Average Low: 14F (Record: -27F set in 1876)

Average Precipitation: 0.04" (Record: 1.19" set in 1899)

Average Snowfall: 0.5" (Record: 10.5" set in 2012)

Record Snow Depth: 15" in 1991

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 9th

Sunrise: 7:39 AM

Sunset: 4:31 PM

*Length Of Day: 8 hours, 52 minutes and 20 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 0 seconds

*Day With The Least Amount Of Daylight: December 21st and 22nd (8 hours, 46 minutes, and 12 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 6th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-14th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

As mentioned above, we'll be dealing with snow through the morning hours, particularly across the eastern two-thirds of the state, before ending midday in the Twin Cities. Highs will be set early in the day in the Twin Cities before dropping, with highs stuck in the low single digits in northwestern Minnesota.

Here in the Twin Cities, the high on Monday is expected to be around 5F below average, but in portions of northern and western Minnesota highs will be 15-20F degrees below average.

Here's a look at those dropping temperatures during the day in the Twin Cities, with temperatures expected in the teens as we head into the afternoon hours. Strong winds are also expected, and these stronger winds and dropping temperatures will make it feel like the single digits above zero most of the day.

Here's a look at peak wind gusts on Monday across the state. They'll be the strongest across central and southern Minnesota, helping to usher in that much colder air. Wind gusts in the Twin Cities could be around 25 mph during the mid-afternoon hours, with wind gusts over 30 mph possible in portions of southern Minnesota. These winds will also cause blowing snow issues.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, however! We quickly warm up as we head toward the end of the week, with highs back near freezing (and above average) by Friday.

It looks like we'll cool back down slightly as we head into next weekend, with highs in the 20s expected. After next weekend, models split for early next week with the American model showing highs in the single digits and teens but the European keeps us in the 20s. Those details will get ironed out as we get closer.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, showers will be possible from portions of New England into the Ohio Valley and Deep South, with heavier snow falling across the Northern Plains and Upper Great Lakes. Snow is also likely in the Rockies, with rain across portions of Arizona to the Southern Plains.

The heaviest snow through Tuesday evening is expected in the northern Great Lakes, where over a foot will be possible in portions of northern Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan. Over an inch of rain will be possible from portions of the Deep South to the Northeast.

_______________________________________________

Atmospheric river storms are getting worse and causing billions in damage across California

More from the Los Angeles Times: "Atmospheric river storms like the one pounding California this week are becoming more intense and cost Western states roughly $1 billion in damage annually, according to a report on the weather phenomenon. The storms, which carry moisture from the tropics to the mid-latitude regions, have caused some of California’s biggest deluges. But when a storm passes, what’s left in its wake? In the study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, scientists found that from 1978 to 2017, atmospheric rivers caused $42.6 billion in flood damage in 11 Western states — 84% of the estimated total water-related damage of $50.8 billion. That’s roughly $1.1 billion in damage done by atmospheric rivers every year."

Most States Have Cut Environmental Agencies' Budgets at the Worst Possible Time

More from Earther: "In the past decade, Congress and the White House cut the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) funding for science and pollution regulation by 16 percent (if you adjust for inflation) and cut 2,699 positions. Those cuts were fueled by the idea that environmental protection should be states’ responsibility, not the federal government’s. The Trump administration has tried to cut EPA funding even more, and they’ve spewed that same rhetoric to defend their proposal. But a new report from the Environmental Integrity Project shows that most states have cut their environmental agencies’ funding and staffing in the past 10 years."

Greenland ice melt feeds glacier instability

More from Climate News Network: "British scientists have caught a huge ice sheet in the act of draining away, with significant effects on its surroundings: they have seen what happens to the water created by the Greenland ice melt. For the first time – and with help from drones – researchers have witnessed water flowing at a million cubic metres an hour from the surface of ice sheets through caverns in the ice and down to the glacial bedrock. The study does not change the big picture of increasingly rapid melt as greenhouse gases build up in the atmosphere, and ever more of the northern hemisphere’s biggest ice cap flows downhill to raise global sea levels."