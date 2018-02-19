WAUSAU, Wis. — Snow, sleet and freezing rain are making travel challenging on this Presidents Day.

Dozens of school districts are taking the day off Monday because of the weather, including Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, Neillsville and Waupaca. The National Weather Service says freezing rain, sleet and snow are expected over much of central, northeast and east-central Wisconsin on Monday and continuing on Tuesday.

Ice accumulations of between a quarter- to a half-inch are possible.