A religious celebration in honor of Martin Luther King at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis was cancelled for Tuesday night because of the snowstorm.

The event, spearheaded by the historic black churches in the Twin Cities, will be rescheduled for the weeks ahead, said Bishop Richard Howell, senior pastor at Shiloh Temple International Ministries.

“The Dream Continues” was to be a night of worship, song and reflections on the eve of the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination. It was to be a major event, a collaboration of the historic black churches with mainline Protestant, Catholic and evangelical churches.

“We want people to be safe coming,” said Howell, who noted that when King delivered his famous “I’ve been to the Mountaintop” speech in Memphis 50 years ago, the weather was rainy and terrible, too.

“We want safety first,” said Howell.