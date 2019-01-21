Snow On The Way For Monday And Tuesday

A longer-duration (24-36 hour) light snow event is expected to unfold across the region Monday into Tuesday as a system develops and moves through the Upper Midwest. It will bring snow to the Twin Cities starting Monday afternoon, lasting throughout much of the day Tuesday. Overall, many locations across the state will see a few inches of snow, with up to a half a foot or more in areas that see some of the heavier bands move through. More on snow totals in a moment.

Due to the potential of 5-7" of snow from Monday into Tuesday, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across parts of northern Minnesota.

Taking a look at snow totals, about 2-5" of snow is expected in the Twin Cities with this drawn out period of snow. Once again, some areas of the state could see 6" or more where heavier bands set up, mainly across areas of central into northeastern Minnesota and in south-central Minnesota. This snow will likely have some impact on both the Monday evening and the Tuesday morning commutes in the metro. Just remember to take it easy on the roads!

_______________________________________________

MSP Finally Dips Below Zero This Winter Season

We finally did it Saturday morning in the Twin Cities - we dropped below zero for the first time this winter season with a low of -1F at MSP airport. Of course, that wasn't as cold as some other locations in northern Minnesota, includng a very brisk -38F low Saturday in International Falls.

This is a list of the latest first subzero reading on record for the Twin Cities. The 2018-2019 winter season now holds the record with the latest first subzero reading on record, beating the previous record (set in 2012, 2002, and 1889) by a day.

And just like that we saw our second subzero low this winter Sunday morning as the low dropped to -5F at MSP airport. Once again, though, temperatures dropped far below zero across northern Minnesota, with a low of -42F at the Crane Lake airport. Every single airport location across the state saw at least a low of 0F Sunday morning.

_______________________________________________

Monday Marks The Coldest Temperature On Record At MSP

Have you been shivering this weekend with the blast of Arctic air in place? Well, just be glad it isn't as cold as it was back in 1888, when the January 21st low was a bone-chilling -41F. That actually marks the coldest low recorded ever at the Twin Cities observing site.

And the temperature didn't get much better throughout the day either. The high on January 21, 1888, only climbed to -17F, marking the fifth coldest high on record (tied with several other dates). Overall, that averages out to an average temperature of -29F, the coldest daily average temperature on record (just beating the -28.5F average temperature set on January 15th of 1888).

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Earns Its Reputation Next 2 Weeks

By Paul Douglas

I'm mourning the loss of feeling in my extremities. As if to console, my windows are "weeping". Cold air is condensing water drips on my window sills. Remember to turn down the humidifier a notch.

Yes, we pay a cold weather tax in January, but I'd still rather slap on a few extra layers than worry about wildfires, earthquakes, volcanoes, hurricanes and sea level rise. Pick your poison.

My old fashioned mercury thermometer registered -17F at our cabin on Pelican Lake Sunday morning. Fresh air! A surge of milder air sets off flurries today- maybe a couple inches of snow Tuesday.

Old Man Winter sneezes the coldest air of the winter into town later this week with metro air temperatures as low as -10 to -15F Saturday. Sunscreen optional. Expect highs in single digits and teens into the last week of the month, with some moderation by early February. Big storms sail to the south (stop me if you've heard this before) and I don't see any cold weather records over the next 2 weeks. Just enough goosebumps to make you appreciate summer.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Coating of flurries. High 16. Low 15. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Inch or two of snow possible. High 22. Low 8. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Peeks of sun, better travel. High 18. Low 7. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Windy with tumbling temperatures. High 13. Low 4. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Another clipper, light snow. High 6. Low -12. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Some of the coldest air of winter. High 5. Low -3. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clipper may drop accumulating snow. High 10. Low -7. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

January 21st

1936: Warroad drops to a bone-chilling 55 below zero.

1922: The barometer at Collegeville hits 31.11 inches, a record high pressure reading for the state.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

January 21st

Average High: 24F (Record: 48F set in 1900)

Average Low: 7F (Record: -41F set in 1888)

Average Precipitation: 0.03" (Record: 0.81" set in 1917)

Average Snow: 0.4" (Record: 15.8" in 1917)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 21st

Sunrise: 7:43 AM

Sunset: 5:05 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 21 minutes and 45 seconds

*Daylight Gained Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 6 seconds

*Next Sunrise At Or Before 7:30 AM: February 3rd (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At Or After 5:30 PM: February 8th (5:30 PM)

*When Will We See 9 Hours And 30 Minutes Of Daylight? January 25th (9 hours, 30 minutes, and 40 seconds)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

As we go through Monday, temperatures will climb into the teens and 20s across the state. Snow will spread west to east across the state during the day, lasting into Tuesday across the region. As mentioned above, this system could bring a few inches of snow to the Twin Cities, with higher amounts as you go north and south of the metro.

Highs across the state will be below average by up to about 10 degrees in some locations.

We'll warm up slightly to begin the week in the Twin Cities with afternoon highs in the teens and 20s in the Twin Cities through Wednesday before another blast of cold air sinks southward to end the week. Thursday is going to be another one of those days where highs are set near midnight, with falling temperatures through the daytime hours. There's even a chance we may not make it above zero for a high Friday.

After we get through the snow chance early in the week in the Twin Cities, our next snow opportunity won't arrive until Friday. Right now it looks like there could be some light accumulation with it.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, lingering snow showers and lake effect snow will be possible across parts of the Northeast from a departing snow and ice storm which brought over a foot of snow to some locations. A system moving through the western United States will spread snow across the Rockies and eventually the Upper Midwest, with an area of mixed precipitation possible in parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa.

Looking at precipitation, heavy rain of over three inches will be possible through Tuesday in parts of southwestern Oregon into northern California.

Snow will continue into Monday across parts of the Northeast, with overall snow totals of 1-2 feet possible. Several inches of snow - in some areas topping a foot - will be possible Monday into Tuesday across the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, the system moving through the Rockies early in the week will bring the potential of over a foot in some higher elevation spots.

_______________________________________________

World's coffee under threat, say experts

More from the BBC: "The first full assessment of risks to the world's coffee plants shows that 60% of 124 known species are on the edge of extinction. More than 100 types of coffee tree grow naturally in forests, including two used for the coffee we drink. Scientists say the figure is "worrying", as wild coffee is critical for sustaining the global coffee crop. About one in five of the world's plants is threatened with extinction, and the 60% figure is an "extremely high" one. "If it wasn't for wild species we wouldn't have as much coffee to drink in the world today," said Dr Aaron Davis of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. "Because if you look at the history of coffee cultivation, we have used wild species to make the coffee crop sustainable.""

The mortgage industry isn’t ready for a foreclosure crisis created by climate change

More from CNBC: "A foreclosure crisis spurred by climate change is becoming a real threat to the mortgage industry as extreme storms and other natural disasters increasingly occur in places where borrowers might not have flood or fire insurance. The industry is not prepared for the effects of such extreme weather and rising sea levels, according to Ed Delgado, CEO of national mortgage trade association the Five Star institute and a former executive at Freddie Mac. “If we look at the basic foundation of what drives the mortgage market, it is the application of credit risk. What’s missing is the understanding of weather risk and where those weather events can take place,” Delgado said. The current system is reactive and local and doesn’t include plans for the widespread effects of climate change. That could affect several major housing markets at once."

Pentagon Warns of Dire Risk to Bases, Troops From Climate Change

More from Bloomberg: "The U.S. Defense Department has issued a dire report on how climate change could affect the nation’s armed forces and security, warning that rising seas could inundate coastal bases and drought-fueled wildfires could endanger those that are inland. The 22-page assessment delivered to Congress on Thursday says about two-thirds of 79 mission-essential military installations in the U.S. that were reviewed are vulnerable now or in the future to flooding and more than half are at risk from drought. About half also are at risk from wildfires, including the threat of mudslides and erosion from rains after the blazes."

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser