A hard-charging clipper raced across central and southern Minnesota overnight, dumping several inches of snow ahead of a polar air mass expected to deliver days of dangerous and possible record-setting cold this week. Snow-covered and icy roads in the metro area made for tough going early Monday with the State Patrol already responding to scores of spin outs and crashes before the heart of the rush hour kicked in.

“Plows are out across the state. Heavy snow overnight and blowing and drifting snow are making for some tough conditions,” said MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht. “Give yourself plenty of time this morning. And give the plows room to work.

Students in Minneapolis, St. Paul and dozens of districts across the state won’t have to venture out as classes have been called off Monday. But motorists in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park will have to move their cars off the streets as snow emergencies have been called. As of 5:30 a.m., neither Minneapolis or St. Paul had declared a snow emergency.

Officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were advising travelers to verify the status of your flight before heading to the airport.

Snow totals were still being tabulated by the National Weather Service early Monday with 2 to 5 inches reported across the Twin Cities.

But it was enough to create treacherous conditions Monday morning.

Pedestrians walked across the snowy University of Minnesota campus near Dinkytown Sunday night.

Once the snow tapers off by 10 a.m. Monday, temperatures will start to plunge Monday night, ushering in at least three days of predicted below-zero weather. The highs are expected to be in the double digits below zero Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight warm-up to single digits below zero come Thursday.

“I think the proper term is nasty cold,” said Tyler Hasenstein, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. Though the predictions for the snow accumulation varied on Sunday, he said the concern about the upcoming temperature drop has stayed consistent.

“We are very confident this cold is going to be significant,” Hasenstein said. “People are right to be concerned.”

The midweek cold spell will rival the frigid February of 1996, which closed schools and challenged septic systems and car batteries. But that didn’t come with the 10 to 15 mph winds predicted this week.

Temps on Wednesday could fall to 30 below at MSP. If that happens, it would be first time that’s occurred since 1996. With windchill, particularly in rural areas where the wind has more room to build up speed, those numbers could fall to 60 below.

“That means frostbite in a matter of minutes,” Hasenstein said.

Record lows at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport include 29 below on Jan. 29, 1951; 30 below for Jan. 30, 1887, and 27 below for Jan. 31, also set in 1887.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz said his staff is monitoring the forecast but that he’s likely to leave decisions about whether to close schools to individual districts and superintendents rather than shut down all schools in the state, as happened during a 2014 deep freeze.