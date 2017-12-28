A light covering of snow was all it took to turn Thursday's morning commute into a slippery drive as slick roads led to scores of crashes and spin outs.

At 8:30 a.m., more than 30 incidents snarled traffic, including a car vs. semitrailer truck crash on northbound I-35W at County Road I in Mounds View. Between 5 and 8 a.m., MnDOT's traveler information site 511mn.org has listed more than 50 crashes or spin outs.

It was not the amount of snow, less than an inch in most places across the metro, but temperatures hovering around zero made for treacherous driving.

MnDOT has warned drivers early this morning to expect a much slower commute as chemicals are not as effective when temperatures sink to zero or below.

"Plows out in metro clearing snow, dropping salt," MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht said in a tweet before the commute got started. "Temps may create slick spots. Take it slow this a.m., arrive dent free."

The agency issued the usual advice: Keep the speeds down. MnDOT also reminded drivers to clear the snow off of headlights and tail lights before putting their car in drive.

Hennepin County has 71 plows out clearing snow and laying anti-icing materials on county roads.

By 6 a.m. snow totals were 0.4 inches in St. Cloud and at the weather service's offices in Chanhassen, and 0.2 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Behind the snow, another surge of bitterly cold air will arrive Thursday night and persist into Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Windchill readings are forecast to reach -30 degrees in the metro area Saturday morning and -22 degrees on Sunday morning.

"Frostbite can set in in as little as 15 minutes on any exposed skin with wind chills of 25 below or colder," the weather service warned. And that is the situation most of Minnesota will face .