The metro area will miss the brunt of a winter storm that will drop close to a foot of snow across southern Minnesota Wednesday, but there will be enough to turn lawns white again and roads slick.

By 5:40 a.m., the State Patrol was responding to handful of crashes and spinouts in the metro area, including a rollover that briefly had the ramp from eastbound I-494 to northbound I-35E closed.

Roads were becoming slick as the heavy wet snow pushed across the Twin Cities, where a winter weather advisory remains in effect, the National Weather Service said. Between 3 and 6 inches of snow is expected in the far south metro along a line from Shakopee to Hastings and into western Wisconsin. Lesser amounts are expected in the north metro.

Travel conditions are tougher in southeastern Minnesota where MnDOT has dispatched 101 plows overnight to keep roads clear. But snow was falling so fast to quickly cover their work.

A winter storm warning for 6 to 12 inches of snow remained in effect Wednesday for the southern tier of counties in Minnesota. Gusty winds will create hazardous travel conditions with worst conditions along the I-90 corridor, the weather service said.

Winter’s return has prompted some schools such as Kason-Mantorville, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Owatonna, Rochester and St. James have called off classes for Wednesday. Others such as Cedar Mountain, Hayfield, Mountain Lake, Sibley East, St. Clair, Tracy, St. Peter and Fairmont were opening late.