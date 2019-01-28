A hard-charging clipper raced across central and southern Minnesota overnight, dumping several inches of snow ahead of a polar air mass expected to deliver days of dangerous and possible record-setting cold this week. Snow-covered and icy roads in the metro area made for tough going early Monday with the State Patrol responding to scores of spin outs and crashes before the heart of the rush hour kicked in. Troopers were kept busy all morning long.

MnDOT dispatched more than 200 plows to work all night clearing metro area highways and freeways, but lingering snow and winds blowing the fluffy snow back onto the roadways were leaving slippery spots, said MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht.

While no travel advisories were in place anywhere in the state, “give yourself plenty of time this morning. And give the plows room to work,” he said.

Students in Minneapolis, St. Paul and dozens of districts across the state won’t have to venture out as classes have been called off Monday. But motorists in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park and West St. Paul and several other communities will have to move their cars off the streets as snow emergencies have been called. Minneapolis and St. Paul also declared a snow emergency starting at 9 p.m. Monday.

Officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were advising travelers to verify the status of their flight before heading to the airport. Only nine flights were cancelled and six were delayed, said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.

Snow totals of 2 to 6 inches were reported across the Twin Cities. As of Monday morning, 5.3 inches had fallen in Lakeville, 5 inches in Victoria and Robbinsdale, 4.5 in Maple Plain and Osseo, 4.4 inches in Fridley, and 4. 2 inches at MSP.

In greater Minnesota, totals included 9.5 inches in Mable in southeastern Minnesota, 9 inches in Goodview near Winona, 8 inches in Grand Meadow, 7.2 inches in Owatonna, 7 inches in Mankato, 6.8 inches in Predmore just southeast of Rochester and 6.5 inches in Wabasha.

Now that the snow has ended, temperatures will start to plunge, ushering in at least three days of predicted below-zero weather. The highs are expected to be in the double digits below zero Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight warm-up to single digits below zero come Thursday.

“I think the proper term is nasty cold,” said Tyler Hasenstein, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. Though the predictions for the snow accumulation varied on Sunday, he said the concern about the upcoming temperature drop has stayed consistent.

“We are very confident this cold is going to be significant,” Hasenstein said. “People are right to be concerned.”

The midweek cold spell will rival the frigid February of 1996, which closed schools and challenged septic systems and car batteries. But that didn’t come with the 10 to 15 mph winds predicted this week.

Temps on Wednesday could fall to 30 below at MSP. If that happens, it would be first time that’s occurred since 1996. With windchill, particularly in rural areas where the wind has more room to build up speed, those numbers could fall to 60 below.

“That means frostbite in a matter of minutes,” Hasenstein said.

Record lows at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport include 29 below on Jan. 29, 1951; 30 below for Jan. 30, 1887, and 27 below for Jan. 31, also set in 1887.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz said his staff is monitoring the forecast but that he’s likely to leave decisions about whether to close schools to individual districts and superintendents rather than shut down all schools in the state, as happened during a 2014 deep freeze.