Snow To End On Sunday

Enjoying our Thanksgiving weekend wintry storm? Throughout the day rain, freezing rain, snow, sleet, and even a thunderstorm was reported at the MSP Airport. This will be all snow as we go through the overnight hours into Sunday morning before the precipitation finally tapers off toward the midday hours. That'll bring a few more inches of snow to the Twin Cities through Sunday.

Here's additional snow expected through Monday morning across the region. While the metro could see an additional 3-6" of snow (heaviest in the north metro), the highest totals will be farther north into central and northern Minnesota. In those areas, at least 6-12" could fall, with the heaviest totals near Lake Superior.

Winds will also remain strong as we go through Saturday Night into Sunday, helping produce at least patchy blowing snow in the region. The winds will be strongest up around Duluth, where blizzard conditions continue to be possible.

The National Weather Service has replaced the Winter Storm Warning with a Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities, in place through Noon Sunday for additional snow of 2-5", a light glaze of ice, and winds to 35 mph. A Blizzard Warnings remains in place for Duluth and portions of the North Shore until Noon Sunday for an additional 8-17" of snow, a light glaze of ice, and wind gusts to 40 mph.

19th Snowiest November On Record Through Friday

With 0.5" of snow Friday in the Twin Cities, we have climbed to 11.3" of snow so far in November. This ties us with 1989 for the 19th snowiest November on record. With more snow Saturday, we could climb the rankings even more, and these should be finalized Sunday. The record for the snowiest November continues to be safe - that's 46.9" set back in 1991. A listing of the top-twenty snowiest Novembers for MSP on record is below:

Wettest Year On Record

We continue to add to our wettest year on record here in the Twin Cities. With precipitation Friday, we now sit at 40.97" of liquid in 2019 beating the previous record of 40.32" set back in 2016. Record precipitation has also been recorded in Rochester, meanwhile, St. Cloud sits at their second wettest year on record (record: 41.01" in 1897). Some other records broken so far this year according to Mark Seeley at the Minnesota State Climatology Office include:

Owatonna (Steele County) 51.46”

Faribault (Rice County) 48.40”

Zumbrota (Goodhue County) 46.30”

Winona Dam (Winona County) 44.31”

Marshall (Lyon County) 43.38”

Pipestone (Pipestone County) 39.70”

Minneota (Lyon County) 39.62”

Artichoke Lake (Big Stone County) 35.60”

Browns Valley (Traverse County) 35.37”

Snow Comes To An End Today - Quiet Work Week Ahead

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas



What a week of weather it has been with two separate snowstorms impacting Thanksgiving travel across the region! These storms have helped push MSP to the wettest year on record, and through Friday this November was already sitting in the top-twenty for snowiest November's on record.

Snow will gradually come to an end today with improving conditions for those heading home from the long Thanksgiving weekend. Windy conditions stick around, with gusts to 30 mph out of the north. Temperatures will also fall during the afternoon into the mid-20s by evening.

Once we get past today, the rest of the week looks quiet, especially compared to the past week. Highs in the 20s and 30s are expected with a mix of sun and clouds. A few clippers may impact northern Minnesota at times during the week, but for the most part they would bring mainly light snow amounts and should stay north of the Twin Cities.

Happy December! While we're currently still losing daylight, the bright spot is we start adding seconds of sunlight by Christmas.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Snow tapers off midday. Wake up 30. High 32. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind N 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Chilly. Morning sun, afternoon clouds. Wake up 7. High 24. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: A few passing clouds. Warmer. Wake up 18. High 32. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny day. Some melting. Wake up 23. High 33. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Wake up 20. High 31. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase late in the day. Wake up 16. High 26. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Clouds stick around. Wake up 15. High 33. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

This Day in Weather History

December 1st

1998: The warmest December day ever in the Twin Cities is recorded, with a high of 68 degrees. St. Cloud rose to 61.

1985: Parts of central Minnesota receive up to a foot of snow. Snowfall totals include 12 inches at Waseca and Milaca, 11.3 at Alexandria, and 11 inches at Fairmont and Long Prairie.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

December 1st

Average High: 32F (Record: 68F set in 1998)

Average Low: 18F (Record: -15F set in 1893)

Average Precipitation: 0.04" (Record: 0.83" set in 1985)

Average Snowfall: 0.4" (Record: 8.4" set in 1985)

Record Snow Depth: 16" in 1991

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 1st

Sunrise: 7:30 AM

Sunset: 4:33 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 2 minutes and 23 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 33 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight? December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, and 27 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 6th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-14th (4:31 PM)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

As mentioned above, snow will come to an end as we head through Sunday, but it should last through about midday in the Twin Cities. Highs across the state will range from the 20s up north to the low 30s in southern Minnesota.

Highs will be slightly below average across much of the state on Sunday, up to about 5F degrees below average near Grand Forks and Grand Marais. The average high in the Twin Cities for December 1st is 32F.

Monday will be the coolest day of the next five, with highs in the low to mid-20s - about 5-10F degrees below average. They'll warm back to around freezing as we head into the middle of the week.

Another push of cool air moves into the upper Midwest late this week, pushing highs back into the 20s Friday in the Twin Cities. We should warm back into the 30s next weekend, however. Another temperature drop is possible as we head into the second week of December.

Once we get back the snow this weekend, it looks like we'll be in for a quiet stretch of weather through the first part of December with no snow currently in the forecast.

National Weather Forecast

We'll continue to watch the area of low pressure responsible for heavy snow and strong winds in the upper Midwest move into the Great Lakes Sunday, bringing more wintry precipitation and wind across the region. Farther south, showers and storms will be possible across portions of the Ohio Valley. A coastal low develops Sunday in the Mid-Atlantic, bringing showers and storms to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast as well as heavy snow across portions of New England. Another system will be near the West Coast, producing rain and snow.

Heavy snow is possible through 7 PM Monday from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast in association with the two areas of low pressure in the eastern United States. Feet of snow will also be possible in portions of the Sierras. Up to 6" of liquid precipitation will be possible in portions of California over the next few days, with at least 1-2" of rain possible from the Deep South into the Mid-Atlantic.

Why Australia is expecting a long and dangerous summer

More from the BBC: "What is summer going to look like? To begin with, it's likely to be much hotter than its normal "average" temperature of 27.5C, the bureau says. According to forecasts, it is very likely" that summer will see temperatures exceed average levels across the nation. How hot will it be? The bureau hasn't released exact temperature predictions. But the conditions appear similar, officials say, to last summer - the nation's hottest on record."

Climate activists turn attention to Black Friday: 'Shoppers cannot ignore the climate emergency'

More from USA Today: "Black Friday is now a global tradition and, for climate activists, a global problem. Young people worldwide planned to hold thousands of demonstrations Friday to protest overconsumption and draw attention to climate change ahead of a United Nations climate conference Monday. In Chicago, demonstrators with the Sunrise Movement Chicago, the Illinois Youth Climate Strike, and other organizations planned to occupy Watertower Place, a major downtown shopping mall. "We will be disrupting business as usual to make sure shoppers cannot ignore the climate emergency," said coordinator Lillie Schneyer, 23. "Watertower Place is an ideal setting for us to draw attention to the culpability of large corporations and fast fashion who have put profits for a greedy few ahead of the needs of many, contributing to catastrophic impacts on our climate and the rising inequality and poor working conditions that we see as twin crises in our country today.""

Warming Waters, Moving Fish: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Iceland

More from the New York Times: "Before it became a “Game of Thrones” location, before Justin Bieber stalked the trails of Fjadrargljufur, and before hordes of tourists descended upon this small island nation, there were the fish. “Fish,” said Gisli Palsson, a professor of anthropology at the University of Iceland, “made us rich.” The money Iceland earned from commercial fishing helped the island, which is about the size of Kentucky, become independent from Denmark in 1944. But warming waters associated with climate change are causing some fish to seek cooler waters elsewhere, beyond the reach of Icelandic fishermen. Ocean temperatures around Iceland have increased between 1.8 and 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit over the past 20 years. For the past two seasons, Icelanders have not been able to harvest capelin, a type of smelt, as their numbers plummeted. The warmer waters mean that as some fish leave, causing financial disruption, other fish species arrive, triggering geopolitical conflicts."

_______________________________________________ Thanks for checking in and have a great Sunday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)! - D.J. Kayser