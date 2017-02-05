Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance on “SNL” playing Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer, getting so worked up during a White House press she shouted at reporters and hit them with her podium. Watch the sketch below.

Spicer tore into reporters asking questions about Trump’s executive actions and his ban on travelers from seven primarily Muslim nations.

“Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” Spicer began. “All right, all right, all right, all right. In a sense, when I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of ‘Rocky’ the movie. Because I came out here to punch you! In the face! And also I don’t talk so good. So I’d like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you, to me. For how you treated me in the last two weeks. And that apology is not accepted.

Also Read: 'SNL': Baldwin's Trump Channels Hitler, Wants to Call Memoir 'My Struggle'

“Okay, now let me wave something shiny in front of you monkeys!” Spicer said. “As you know, President Trump announced his Supreme Court pick on the national TV today. When he entered the room, the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation, which lasted a full 15 minutes. You can check the tape. Everyone was smiling. Everyone was happy. The men all had erections. And every single one of the women was ovulating left and right. And no one, no one was sad. Those are the facts forever and there’s something else. We got something: x, three, four, capital p, capital t, eight, four — no, that’s my e-mail pass word, forget that. stop writing that down!”

Spicer exploded on reporters asking questions, running toward the press corps and pushing reporters back with her podium. Later in the sketch, when questioned about Trump’s National Holocaust Remembrance statement, he pulled out a Super Soaker and blasted one reporter.

Also Read: Kristen Stewart Brings Up Trump's Old Tweets About Her, Robert Pattinson in 'SNL' Monologue (Video)

“This is soapy water and I’m washing that filthy lying mouth out!” Spicer yelled. “First of all, how could the statement, a statement be anti-Semitic? the guy who wrote it was super Jewy. Okay? And the fact is a lot of different people suffered in the Holocaust, it wasn’t just the Jews. It was also the gypsies, the Lesbies, and these other guys. That’s your words. Your words! That’s enough for today. Spicy’s got to go bye-bye right now, need a big-boy nap. Wake me up exactly one minute before tomorrow’s press conference.

“And live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” Spicer shouted. When corrected by a reporter that the “Live from New York” line had already happened, she rushed out with the podium again.

Read original story ‘SNL': Watch Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Hit White House Press with Podium (Video) At TheWrap