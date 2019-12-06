In her one-woman show, Julia Sweeney shares the story of how she acquainted her teenage daughter with her most famous “Saturday Night Live” character, an adenoidal social misfit of uncertain gender named Pat.

They sat together reviewing an old performance, and she watched as a withering look of despair crossed her daughter’s face.

“I don’t know, Mom,” her daughter told her. “It really feels like that character is just about making fun of someone where you can’t tell if it’s a man or a woman.”

It has been nearly 30 years since Sweeney introduced television audiences to Pat, a graceless but good-natured geek whose ambiguity confused bystanders who were curious to know Pat’s gender but felt too uncomfortable to ask directly.

Sweeney played the role in more than a dozen sketches that placed Pat in everyday settings — a gym, a drugstore, a barbershop — and in parodies of films like “Basic Instinct” and “The Crying Game.” Pat became one of the most popular “SNL” characters of the 1990s, with help from a jingle whose lyrics asked viewers to “accept him or her” for “whatever it might be — it’s time for androgyny, here comes Pat.”

But the character also has an ugly underside that its creator never intended. Over the years, Pat has become a cultural cudgel used to mock those with unfamiliar gender expressions — an all-purpose insult hurled at people who do not fit conventional definitions of masculinity or femininity.

Abby McEnany, co-creator and star of the Showtime comedy series “Work in Progress,” said she has been called Pat because she is a lesbian who happens to resemble the character.

“That sucked because it was never a compliment,” McEnany said. “It was aggressive. It was bigotry.” Even in the bathroom of a lesbian bar, McEnany said a woman confronted her and said, “Ugh, who are you? Pat?”

“It’s like, wow, I can’t even find a safe space in what’s supposed to be a safe space?” she said.

Sweeney is open to further consideration of her work, and she plays herself in a story line on “Work in Progress,” which premieres Sunday, that reckons with the consequences of Pat. But she does not disown the role.

“I didn’t do that character to make anyone feel bad,” Sweeney said. “On the other hand, I created a character, and then people happened to look like that character. I’m not responsible if they take it negatively, either.”

Sweeney said that she based much of the character’s behavior on a socially awkward officemate she worked with as an accountant at Columbia Pictures.

But Sweeney felt she could not pull off the character if she played Pat as a man. So she made Pat androgynous in appearance and oblivious to other people’s uncertainty about Pat’s gender.

Pat was one of several characters that Sweeney performed in her “Saturday Night Live” audition.

“I didn’t know it was going to become this thing that people identified with,” she said.

But as Pat grew increasingly popular on “SNL,” Sweeney said the ways in which the character was being used to demean other people — what she called “the icky part” of the role — became clearer to her.

In her act, McEnany, the “Work in Progress” co-creator, has told a story that begins, “Julia Sweeney’s Pat made my life a living hell.” In the debut of her series, she re-enacts an incident from her early 30s when she walked into a party and overheard a group of men say about her, “Oh, Pat’s here.”

As she has reflected on those experiences, McEnany said, “Julia Sweeney didn’t ruin my life; what ruined my life is people’s bigotry and their reaction to this character.”

But while McEnany was preparing the pilot episode of “Work in Progress,” she and her collaborators decided to include a fictionalized incarnation of Julia Sweeney as a recurring character on the show — one who would be portrayed by the actress and who McEnany (who is also playing a heightened version of herself) would confront and later befriend.

Sweeney said that she was saddened to learn about McEnany’s difficult history with Pat.

“Of course I felt terrible,” she said. “I could see how that would be a very traumatizing thing, and I didn’t want her to have had that.”