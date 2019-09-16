NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" has rescinded its invitation to a cast member who posted a video last year in which he used a racial slur for Chinese people and derided Asians trying to learn English.
A show representative said Monday that the language Shane Gillis used is "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable" and the show was not aware of the past remarks that have drawn criticism.
"Saturday Night Live" apologized. The show says it's vetting process "was not up to our standard."
The clip of Gillis re-emerged last week just hours after NBC said that he and two others, including the show's only Asian American performer, were joining the cast as featured players.
