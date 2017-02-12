Melissa McCarthy returned to “SNL” as Sean Spicer, telling reporters “I’m going to freak if you ask stupid” questions.

McCarthy’s Spicer answered started by chewing one giant piece of gum, struggled to pronounce a Central Asian leader’s name, and took questions.

Bobby Moynihan as the New York Times’ Glenn Thrush kicked off reporter questions, asking about the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ ruling against the Trump Administration’s travel ban.

Spicer responded, “We’ll see them in court! ‘The People’s Court!'”

When Thrush pointed out that “The People’s Court” TV show is not real, Spicer countered that the show opens with a note that all cases that appear on it are, in fact, real.

Spicer also also brought up incidents the pres was under-reporting, including the Bowling Green Massacre (“Not the Kellyanne one, the real one!”)

Welcome back, Spicey. #SNL pic.twitter.com/tfskcAkYwz

— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

McCarthy was also joined by Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who ended his time at the podium saying, “We all know there are two kinds of crime: Regular, and Black.”

Cutting back on the gum to just one piece this week. #SNL pic.twitter.com/E6XjzLunFs

— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

Spicer also dealt with reporters he didn’t like with a leaf blower. “That was me blowing away their dishonesty!”

McCarthy closed the sketch by chasing reporters around with a motorized, mobile podium, playing off last week’s moments of hitting reporters with the podium.

Read original story ‘SNL': Melissa McCarthy’s Spicer Returns to Send Disney’s Moana to Gitmo (Video) At TheWrap