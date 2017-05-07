“SNL” brought back the 1990s kids’ game show “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?” in an attempt to figure out what’s happened to Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Recreating the show’s colorful aesthetic, the show asked what’s happened to the adviser, who hasn’t been seen on television for the last seven weeks. The sketch even featured a recreation of male acapella group Rockapella, famous for singing the “Carmen Sandiego” theme song, featuring host Chris Pine, and brought back original host Greg Lee.

“Well she used to be on TV, on like every single panel. One day we all woke up and she was no longer there. What could have happened, she is not on any channel, no. Tell me, where in the world is Kellyanne Conway?” the group sang.

Conway was a regular on news talk shows for months, acting as a Trump surrogate, but it’s been almost two months since she played that role.

Kate McKinnon briefly reprised her role as Conway to appear in the show’s logo, dressed in Carmen Sandiego’s iconic red trench coat.

Mikey Day took on the role of host for the game show, bringing out two kids as contestants to help.

“Let’s meet the gumshoe who can help us find her,” Day said, introducing the kids. “He recently took a road trip across the country with his parents, he enjoys television and his friends, meet Patrick Silbon. And she once saw a lizard at the zoo, she loves computers and lunch, meet Stephanie Malilo.

“Hey, hey, I hope you’re excited,” Day continued. “Today’s winner gets a trip for you and your mom to Sacramento. Now are you guys ready to help us find Kellyanne Conway?”

The sketch ended abruptly with Stephanie’s answer, though.

“Well, we don’t want to find her,” she said.

“Well, that’s our show!” Day shouted. “Seven weeks and no one can find that woman.”

