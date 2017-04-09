Alec Baldwin popped up again on “SNL” to play both Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and Donald Trump.

After making news for settling several sexual harassment lawsuits this week, Baldwin’s O’Reilly struggled to keep “The O’Reilly Factor” going with his only remaining sponsors: “Dog Cocaine,” a drug for horses called “Equis,” and the movie “Chips.”

O’Reilly started by calling Cecily Strong as a reporter who had questioned Susan Rice about leaking the names of people in the investigation of the Trump administration’s ties to Russia.

“When she said no, what was her vibe?” O’Reilly asked about Rice.

“Her vibe?” Strong asked.

“When she said no, did her eyes say yes? Sometimes they do that,” O’Reilly returned, invoking the sexual harassment allegations against him.

“No, they just said no,” Strong said.

“Oh, man,” Strong said, cutting him off and turning to an off-screen producer. “Can we do that thing we talked about?” The result had Strong’s face and voice were blurred out.

Next, O’Reilly interviewed Trump — also Alec Baldwin — to thank him for his support during O’Reilly’s sexual harassment allegations.

“Thank you, Mr. President, and thank you for coming to my defense even though no one ask you to,” O’Reilly said. “You even went as far as saying ‘Bill O’Reilly did nothing wrong.'”

“That’s correct,” Trump’s Baldwin replied.

“Based upon?” O’Reilly asked.

“A hunch. A loose hunch,” said Trump.

“You are not familiar with the facts of the case?” O’Reilly continued.

“I’m more familiar with this case than, say, health care,” Trump told him. “But I didn’t look into it much, no. I was busy being super presidential by bombing Syria.”

“I appreciate your support on behalf of all women and thank you, Donald Trump, for promoting sexual assault month,” Baldwin’s O’Reilly said.

“That’s right, Bill. It’s a subject near and dear to my hand,” Baldwin’s Trump responded.

“Thank you for stopping by ‘The Factor, Mr. President,” O’Reilly said, ending the segment.

“Is that a joke?” Trump asked before leaving

“Excuse me?”

“A lot of people say ‘Keep up the good work,'” Trump explained, “and I found out it was a joke.”

Baldwin’s O’Reilly finished the segment by promoting his new book, “Old School: Life in the Sane Lane,” about a return to “traditional values.” “It couldn’t have come at a better time,” O’Reilly said, signing off.

