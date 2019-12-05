More from Star Tribune
National
Blind inmate executed in Tennessee for woman's 1991 killing
A blind prisoner convicted of killing his estranged girlfriend by setting her on fire in her car was put to death Thursday in Tennessee's electric chair, becoming only the second inmate without sight to be executed in the U.S. since the reinstatement of the nation's death penalty in 1976.
TV & Media
Veteran producer of 'WarGames,' 'Blue Bloods," dies at 85
Leonard Goldberg, a network and studio executive and producer whose TV credits ranged from "Starsky and Hutch" in the 1970s to the current drama series "Blue Bloods" and whose independent movies included "WarGames" and "Sleeping with the Enemy," has died. He was 85.
Variety
Looking to expand, Minnesota's Great Northern winter fest hires a music innovator
Liquid Music founder Kate Nordstrum will lead an expansion of the Twin Cities midwinter festival.
Music
R Kelly charged with paying bribe before marriage to Aaliyah
Federal prosecutors are accusing singer R. Kelly of scheming with others to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15 years old, in a secret ceremony in 1994.
Movies
Justin Timberlake apologizes to wife Jessica Biel for 'strong lapse in judgment'
Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to his actress-wife Jessica Biel days after he was seen holding hands with the co-star of his upcoming movie.