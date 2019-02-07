KENOSHA, Wis. _ Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $175 million.
On a per-share basis, the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $3.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.03 per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.03 per share.
The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $952.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $963.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $679.9 million, or $11.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.74 billion.
Snap-On shares have increased 14 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 9 percent. The stock has declined roughly 1 percent in the last 12 months.
