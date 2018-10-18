KENOSHA, Wis. _ Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $163.2 million.
The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.88 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.
The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $898.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $928.7 million.
Snap-On shares have decreased nearly 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 5 percent. The stock has risen 10 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNA
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.