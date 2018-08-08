NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Match Group Inc., up $6.72 to $45.60
The online dating company's results were better than investors expected.
Snap Inc., down 89 cents to $12.23
The online video chat company said it lost daily users in the second quarter.
Avis Budget Group Inc., down $5.88 to $32.85
The rental car company lowered its revenue forecast after a weak second quarter.
Hostess Brands Inc., down $2.45 to $11.49
The snack maker said rising costs and cuts in promotions by a retailer hurt its results.
CVS Health Corp., up $2.72 to $68.17
The drugstore and pharmacy benefits management company raised its annual profit forecast.
Mylan NV, down 69 cents to $39.23
The drugmaker said its board will review its strategic options after its profit and sales disappointed analysts.
Walt Disney Co., down $2.58 to $113.98
The entertainment company's profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Hess Corp., down $1.32 to $65.93
Energy companies declined as oil prices turned lower.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.