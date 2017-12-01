There is a growing debate over whether it’s appropriate to keep reptiles and amphibians as pets.

At first, the justification seems simple: If you can keep an animal happy and healthy with proper food and housing, then it shouldn’t matter if it’s a dog, lizard or cat.

But animals and their requirements widely vary. For reptiles, there are particular concerns about welfare, ecological sustainability and human health.

These issues were examined in articles in a recent issue of the journal Veterinary Record. The authors hope pleas based on science will inform proposed restrictions for keeping exotic animals as pets.

Reptiles are popular pets because they are relatively quiet, odorless and “compatible with modern lifestyles,” said Gordon Burghardt, a herpetologist at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. (As a child in the 1950s, he got his start with dimestore turtles and lizards.)

Caring for these animals is rewarding to their keepers, important for research and may foster conservation efforts by improving public perceptions of reptiles like snakes, which have been unjustly killed in the past, argued Burghardt and Frank Pasmans, a veterinarian at Ghent University in Belgium and lead author of the review in the journal.

Studio shot of a python crawling from the top, isolated on a white background. The file includes a clipping path to easily select the snake itself and use it as a design element.

But those are professionals saying that. They know everything there is to know about the animals.

In your home, it’s hard to read the demands of stone-faced herps evolved for wild living. They need proper temperature, humidity, food, lighting and exercise and have other species-specific psychological and social requirements.

If you meet these needs, you must accept that your pet could grow quite big and live a couple of decades. If you don’t, yours will probably die in its first year, like 75 percent of pet reptiles and amphibians brought home as pets.

Reptiles and amphibians don’t make good pets “and should not be part of the pet trade,” said Lorelei Tibbetts, a vet technician and manager at the Center for Avian and Exotic Medicine in New York.

“It’s really not possible for us to care for these animals in order for them to thrive and live a decent life,” she said.

Clifford Warwick, a consulting biologist on exotic animal welfare, said we can’t provide proper care because we don’t know what many species need.

And it’s not just the pets in the households that are causing concerns. It’s easy to buy a cute pet, but “when people find out how much trouble they are, they turn them loose,” Leahy said.

Generally, the limited options for dealing with unwanted exotic pets means many owners just release them. And discarded pets can wreak havoc on ecosystems.