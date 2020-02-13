WAYZATA, Minn. — Firefighters faced bitter cold and gusty winds when battling a large house fire on Lake Minnetonka's northeastern shore in Wayzata.
The house under construction was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived Wednesday night., according to officials.
Neighbors say the house was nearly finished. Hennepin County property records show the house that burned was replacing a razed home that sold for $5.4 million several years ago.
Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich said because there are no hydrants in the area, water was hauled in by tanker.
Flames were so intense they could be seen from the other end of the lake, and the smoke was showing up on weather radar.
