BURLINGTON, Vt. — Stef Smith had 20 points as Vermont romped past Lipscomb 86-63 on Friday night.
Anthony Lamb had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Vermont (8-5). Everett Duncan added 12 points. Ben Shungu had six rebounds for the hosts.
Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points for the Bisons (5-7). KJ Johnson added 13 points. Michael Buckland had 8 points.
Vermont faces George Washington at home next Tuesday. Lipscomb matches up against Auburn on the road next Sunday.
