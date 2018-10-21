Cole Smith scored an unassisted goal 11 minutes, 35 seconds into the third period, and the North Dakota men's hockey team defeated Minnesota State Mankato 4-3 on Saturday in Grand Forks, N.D.
Smith had two goals and an assist for UND (1-2-1), and Gabe Bast added a goal and an assist. UND blew leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before Smith's second goal, with Minnesota State tying it with a second left in the second period on a shorthanded goal by Marc Michaelis.
Max Coatta had a goal and an assist for the Mavericks (3-1).
Minnesota Duluth 3, Maine 2: Riley Tufte, Noah Cates and Cole Koepke scored and the host Bulldogs (4-1-1) beat the Black Bears (2-2). Jeremy Swayman made 41 saves for Maine.
St. Cloud State 5, Northern Michigan 0: Patrick Newell scored his fourth goal of the season, Ryan Poehling had two assists and the host Huskies (4-0) beat the Wildcats (1-3).
Big Ten
Ohio State 3, Massachusetts 1: Tanner Laczynski scored twice, including the winner with 82 seconds left in regulation, and Tommy Nappier made 35 saves and the top-ranked Buckeyes (3-1) split their series with the Minutemen (3-1) in Columbus.
With time winding down in the third period and the teams skating 4-on-4, Ohio State's Wyatt Ege carried the puck into the UMass zone. He passed to Laczynski in the slot, who chipped the puck in for the game-winner.
Notre Dame 8, Nebraska Omaha 2: Cal Burke and Bobby Nardella each had two goals and three assists and Joe Wegwerth scored a pair of goals as the Irish (3-0-1) dominated the host Mavericks (0-3-1).
Wisconsin 7, St. Lawrence 1: Sean Dhooghe scored two goals, Seamus Malone had a goal and two assists and the Badgers (3-1) scored four third-period goals in a victory over the host Saints (1-3) in Canton, N.Y.
Penn State 4, Niagara 1: Kris Myllari had a goal and two assists, and the host Nittany Lions (4-0) put up 51 shots on goal vs. the Purple Eagles (1-3).
Western Michigan 5, Michigan 4: Josh Passolt scored unassisted early in the third period and the Broncos (3-2) rallied to beat the Wolverines (1-2).
