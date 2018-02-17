NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kylee Smith had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Darby Maggard had 14 points and 10 assists and No. 24 Belmont won its 17th straight game 80-56 over Morehead State on Saturday.

Sally McCabe added 16 points and Jenny Roy had 11 rebounds to go with nine points as the Bruins (26-3, 16-0 Ohio Valley Conference) had a 51-29 rebounding advantage.

Belmont clinched the OVC title outright and has won 35 straight regular-season conference games and 41 straight against OVC opponents.

Smith, McCabe and Maddie Wright had four points and Roy and Maggard had 3-pointers as Belmont bolted to an 18-2 lead.

The Eagles (19-10, 10-6) had a 14-4 run in the second quarter to get within six but trailed by 11 at the half. They cut it to seven midway through the third, but a 12-2 Belmont run ended the threat.

Eriel McKee had 22 points for Morehead State.