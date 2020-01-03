HANOVER, N.H. — Stef Smith scored 24 points, Robin Duncan added 13 and made five steals and Vermont beat Dartmouth 77-68 on Thursday night to finish nonconference play at 10-0, tying the program record.
Everett Duncan scored 14 and Anthony Lamb had 10 for the Catamounts (10-5), who made 18 of 27 free throws in winning their third straight.
Aaryn Rai scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Chris Knight added 17 for the Big Green (7-8), who have lost three straight. Taurus Samuels and Ian Sistare scored 10 points apiece.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Doncic helps Mavs pull away in 4th for 123-111 win over Nets
With Luka Doncic resting and Dallas' other two top scorers out with injuries, Seth Curry kept the Mavericks even with Brooklyn until the 20-year-old phenom could take over again.
Gophers
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck faces two key unknowns
GOPHERS INSIDER: The coach must pick an offensive coordinator and wait to see whether Antoine Winfield Jr. will return.
Wolves
Timberwolves shut down Warriors, 99-84
With the stars still out, the supporting cast stepped up again for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Gophers
Syracuse upsets No. 8 Florida State 90-89 in overtime
Syracuse forward Emily Engstler spent much of Thursday night's game against No. 8 Florida State in foul trouble and on the Orange bench. All it took was one remarkable play to brighten the moment and send coach Quentin Hillsman into a frenzy.
Vikings
Big question for Vikings: Will Eric Kendricks play against Saints?
The veteran linebacker was limited with reps at the team's practice Thursday.