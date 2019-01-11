BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Nych Smith and Bjorn Broman, who sat out the previous game with injuries, combined for a clutch five points in the last 19 seconds and Winthrop fended off Campbell 90-86 on Thursday.
Smith, Winthrop's top scorer at 16.0 ppg., scored a career-high 27 in his return, hitting a dagger of a 3 with 19 seconds left that pushed the Eagles (10-5, 2-0 Big South Conference) ahead by five, 88-83. Campbell (8-8, 1-1) answered with a 3 of its own but Broman sealed the win with a pair of free throws a five seconds left.
Chris Clemons, who leads the nation in scoring with 29.3 ppg., scored 34 against the Eagles. He threw down a dunk with 44 seconds left that cut the gap to 85-83, fed Jordan Whitfield for a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining that made it 88-86. His attempt at a game-winning 3-pointer was blocked by Adam Pickett as time ran out.
Clemons was 10-for-28 shooting and 4-for-14 from deep. His six assists were a season high.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.