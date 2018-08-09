CONCORD, N.C. — Speedway Motorsports is promising NASCAR fans a ticket credit if a race is postponed because of weather.
The initiative announced Thursday is for all eight of SMI's Cup Series tracks.
If a NASCAR race is postponed and the ticket holder is unable to attend on the rescheduled date, a ticket credit can be issued toward a race at any SMI venue. The initiative is valid at Atlanta, Bristol, Charlotte, Kentucky, Las Vegas, New Hampshire, Texas and Sonoma Raceway in California.
Fans with an unused ticket will have 60 days from the original race date to request a credit. The credit must be used toward another SMI NASCAR event within one calendar year or the same event the next year.
