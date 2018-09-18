Minnehaha Academy two-sport star Jalen Suggs, sidelined with a knee injury sustained playing basketball in July, is expected to start at quarterback for the SMB football team on Friday against Minneapolis Washburn.

Suggs, a junior who is being courted by Division I schools in football and basketball, missed the Wolfpack’s first three games, all of them victories.

Doctors cleared Suggs to resume practicing last week but he did not play in the team’s 28-14 comeback victory against Fridley. On Monday, doctors approved his return to game action.

Will he start this week?

“That’s the plan,” Wolfpack coach Collin Quinn wrote in a text message.

Last season Suggs passed for more than 1,500 yards and scored 25 touchdowns passing and rushing combined to help lead SMB (a cooperative of St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and Blake) to the Class 2A state playoffs.

On the basketball court the five-star point guard led Minnehaha Academy to its second consecutive Class 2A state title.

Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio State are among the schools offering him scholarships in football and basketball.

He injured his right knee after landing awkwardly during an AAU game in Las Vegas, his father, Larry Suggs, told the Star Tribune’s Marcus Fuller.

