SMB coach Chris Goodwin pointed through the falling snow at the home scoreboard as he addressed his team Friday. "That's the kind of score we wanted to play to tonight," he said.

The score was 20-3, another victory for the Class 4A top-ranked and unbeaten Wolfpack over visiting Mound Westonka at Blake's stadium in Hopkins. Playing with the lead, and in worsening weather conditions, the high-scoring defending 4A champs were happy to play conservatively and rely on their defense for their 20th straight victory.

"[Former college] coach [Glen] Mason always used to say you never win a game in the elements, you only lose a game in the elements," Goodwin said. "The team with the least amount of mistakes is going to win, so we had to take our stars out of [the game plan] a little bit."

Sophomore running back Sanjay Redd opened the scoring for SMB, a co-op program with players from St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and Blake, with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added a 3-yard score in the fourth.

Senior Jalen Suggs intercepted two passes and added a 1-yard touchdown run that put the Wolfpack up 13-3 in the third quarter. The SMB defense took care of the rest.

"We fed off the elements — the adversity and the cold," SMB linebacker Tommy Stolpestad said.

MATT STEICHEN