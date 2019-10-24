MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — A New Jersey man says he and his hiking companion were rescued after they fell off a cliff because the impact spurred his smart watch to call 911.
James Prudenciano and Paige Paruso were hiking in Hartshorne Woods Park in Middletown last week when they got lost in the woods. They eventually fell onto a steep cliff as darkness set in.
Prudenciano had purchased the watch two days earlier and chose to activate the "fall detection" feature, which alerts the owner's emergency contacts and calls 911 when it detects that its user has fallen.
Rescuers were eventually able to reach the couple, who were taken ashore by a boat. They were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Eat & Drink
Peek inside Uptown Minneapolis's new cafe, Black Walnut Bakery
Coffee, croissant and croque monsieur on the menu at Sarah Botcher's first storefront.
TV & Media
Services set for former AP civil rights journalist
Funeral services have been set for Kathryn Johnson, a pioneering reporter for The Associated Press during the civil rights movement.
TV & Media
Wis. victim speaks out for first time about 'Slender Man' attack
A Wisconsin girl who was lured into the woods by two friends and stabbed 19 times in an effort to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man said she's come to terms with aspects of the attack but still sleeps with broken scissors "just in case."
National
Pence takes swipe at NBA and Nike in speech on China
Vice President Mike Pence took a swipe at Nike and the NBA in a speech criticizing China's record on trade and human rights.
Variety
Smart watch calls 911 after 2 hikers fall off cliff
A New Jersey man says he and his hiking companion were rescued after they fell off a cliff because the impact spurred his smart watch to call 911.