The Capstone Connected "smart mirror" brings efficiency to a whole new level. While brushing your teeth, you can get your local news, start your coffee brewer, check the morning traffic and then turn the lights off as you head out.

The smart mirror looks like a mirror, with a modern design making it perfect for a bathroom, bedroom, entryway or hallway. It hangs like a traditional mirror or can be used on the included stand on any flat surface. But what makes the mirror so smart is that it performs and functions just like a tablet with both touchscreen and voice interfaces for internet access. The Android operating system is built in to download apps and use Google Voice Assistant for hands-free tasks and browse social media.

And if you have multiple people using the mirror, each user can modify and customize the smart mirror to fit their personal experience with browsers, apps and short cuts accessed with a simple, "Hey Google, good morning." Capstone's Control Hub employs a proprietary docking feature to access anything you might access through your smartphone or tablet. The Hub can be used to set up music playlists, messaging apps, social media profiles and much more when connected to your home Wi-Fi.

The mirror is currently available in a 19-by-22-inch size for $599. More sizes will be available at later dates. See capstoneconnected.com for info.

Gregg Ellman, Tribune Content Agency