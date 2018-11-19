MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — A pint-sized pup adopted by a northern Ohio police department is having a positive impact on officers and the community.
Marblehead Police Chief Casey Joy tells WTVG-TV that he was inspired to adopt a dog from Petfinder after seeing stories about animals displaced by Hurricane Florence. Joy fell in love with a 4-month-old Chihuahua mix named Zorro.
Zorro rides along with Joy on patrols in a special police K-9 vest made by a resident. Police say the tiny dog has made a big difference in the village. They say he helps relieve officers' stress and cheers up the public too.
Zorro lives with Joy and a seizure-detecting dog that helps the chief's son. Zorro will visit nursing homes, hospitals and hospice facilities as a therapy dog when he's finished training.
