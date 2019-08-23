HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A small plane has made an emergency landing on busy Florida roadway.
Authorities say three people aboard the plane escaped without injuries when it landed Friday on U.S. 1, also known as Federal Highway, in Hobe Sound, Florida.
News reports say cars traveling on northbound lanes of the busy road were diverted to a detour.
