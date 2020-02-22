One person died late Saturday morning in a small-plane crash near the Crow River in the Crow Hassan Park Reserve.

Emergency responders who arrived at the scene in a wooded area confirmed that one person was dead, according to dispatch audio. The plane burst into flames after crashing.

A spokesman for the Three Rivers Park District confirmed scanner audio reports of the crash and said officers from the park district’s police force were at the scene.

The plane, a fixed-wing single-engine Beech Aircraft, was in the air for just 11 minutes, according to its online flight plan.