SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say a small plane that crashed on a Utah highway made an emergency landing on the same highway last year.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the single-engine plane hit a billboard Sunday and crashed near Ogden-Hinckley Airport on Interstate 15.

The pilot instructor, his student and a bystander were injured but officials did not disclose more details.

April Wilcock told the Standard-Examiner newspaper that her 32-year-old brother Bryce Ransom suffered heart and lung bruises but is expected to survive.

Authorities say the same plane clipped a car when the plane landed on Interstate 15 in May 2018. No one was hurt.

Officials also say multiple incidents were reported recently at the airport, including a runway crash in January.

National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Sunday's crash.