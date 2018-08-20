PHOENIX — Authorities say one person has died and another is injured after a small plane crashed in a Phoenix intersection.
The plane went down at about 7 a.m. Monday near the city's Deer Valley Airport.
Phoenix Aviation Department spokeswoman Heather Lissner confirmed the fatality and the injury.
She had no immediate information on whether the person killed and the person injured had been on the plane.
Images showed wreckage of the plane in the middle of traffic lanes with firefighters at the scene.
Lissner says operations at Deer Valley Airport have not been impacted.
It does not serve commercial airlines and has two runways, corporate-based aircraft, and two flight training schools.
