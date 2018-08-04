BERLIN — Police in central Switzerland say that a small plane has crashed in a forest, killing several people.
Nidwalden canton (state) police said that the aircraft went down near the town of Hergiswil on Saturday morning. They said in a statement that authorities had to send up a helicopter to extinguish the resulting fire before rescue workers could get to the scene.
Police said that the aircraft had burned and officials haven't yet been able to ascertain the exact number and identity of those who died.
