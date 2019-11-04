DORAL, Fla. — Authorities say two people on a small plane had no serious injuries when the aircraft grazed the top of an Amazon delivery truck and came to rest in the middle of a street in South Florida.
A Federal Aviation Administration statement says the plane hit a delivery truck as it came down in Doral around 9:35 p.m. Sunday, near the headquarters of Miami-Dade Police.
WSVN reported that responding crews arrived to find the pilot and passenger standing outside the plane. It came to a stop on the street, missing its landing gear, after hitting the semi-trailer.
The plane was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-76, also known as a Beechcraft Duchess.
