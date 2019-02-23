MANSFIELD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police say two people died after a small plane crashed and caught fire at Mansfield Municipal Airport.
Police say Saturday's crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. State police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
The airport is about 45 miles south of Boston.
