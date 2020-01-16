BERLIN — A small plane crashed at an airfield near Berlin on Thursday, killing two people, emergency services said.
Police said the ultralight plane crashed as it was landing at the Strausberg airfield, east of the German capital, and burned out on the ground, news agency dpa reported. No one else was injured, according to the fire service.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
