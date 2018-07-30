Rookie Brian O’Neill has been thrown into the mix with the first-team offensive line early in his first Vikings training camp, because starter Rashod Hill was limited due to an illness that has had him vomiting during practice.

Hill tried to push through in the morning session, but was held out of Monday's afternoon practice in pads, the first of training camp.

“It popped up on me Saturday,” Hill said after Monday’s morning walkthrough just before he was about to be hooked up to an IV bag. “I don’t get sick like that, so it’s thrown me for a loop. I told [head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman] I want to be in. I don’t like to be in the training room for long.”

Hill, who started the final nine games last season at right tackle, has resumed his role as the starting right tackle throughout the spring and start of camp. Since Saturday, Hill has rotated with O’Neill to give himself a break since he can’t keep much food down.

Head coach Mike Zimmer called Hill’s illness a “stomach bug” on Sunday, however Hill said Monday morning that he was going to meet with the training staff to figure out “what’s going on.”

“That’s the problem now is it’s hard to keep food down,” Hill said. “That’s the only big problem, because I’m not tired. You just get fatigued because you don’t have any food or energy. Other than that, everything good. Just keep pushing with this. They’ve been giving me stuff, been monitoring me the last couple days.”

The third-year tackle had already dropped 12 pounds from last season, but he’s trying to guard against losing too much weight while sweating through practices.

“I’m going to get [an IV] now actually,” Hill said. “Get my stuff back, get food staying down. I can’t keep nothing down. I’m coming along with it. I have to eat small stuff now. Trying to get right now so I don’t have to worry about it.”